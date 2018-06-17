Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Insider Sells $1,025,779.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,321.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Roland Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, John Roland Clem sold 1,450 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $379,465.00.

On Monday, June 4th, John Roland Clem sold 1,320 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00.

On Monday, May 21st, John Roland Clem sold 2,200 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $550,308.00.

On Monday, May 14th, John Roland Clem sold 3,700 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $925,925.00.

On Monday, May 7th, John Roland Clem sold 10,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total transaction of $2,404,200.00.

Shares of Stamps.com opened at $281.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.45 and a 52-week high of $283.83.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,033,000 after buying an additional 246,768 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 17,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,775,929 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 391,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 387,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

