Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 8th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $88,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $122.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $328.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

