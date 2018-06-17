Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,926 Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,955,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 2,539,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,536,000 after purchasing an additional 320,634 shares during the period.

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR opened at $74.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.5124 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

