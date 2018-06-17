Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,085 Shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Care SPDR during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

XLV stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Health Care SPDR has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $91.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Health Care SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

