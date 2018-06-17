Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 1,892 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $181,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.97 and a 12 month high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.