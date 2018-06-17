Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 5,835 Shares

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $54,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crimson Wine Group remained flat at $$9.30 during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 21,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,730. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $222.87 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Crimson Wine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.