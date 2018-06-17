JOST Werke (JST) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note released on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.80 ($56.74).

JOST Werke traded down €0.80 ($0.93), hitting €34.70 ($40.35), during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €27.20 ($31.63) and a 12 month high of €47.50 ($55.23).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

