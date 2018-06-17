JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (MT) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Societe Generale set a €44.80 ($52.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.75 ($40.41).

Shares of ArcelorMittal opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

