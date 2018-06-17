JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Imperial Brands (LON:IMT) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Imperial Brands (LON:IMT) has been assigned a GBX 2,700 ($35.95) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

IMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,000 ($39.94) target price on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 3,350 ($44.60) target price on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.26) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($37.28) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,870 ($38.21) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,143 ($41.85).

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,454.50 ($32.68). The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,447 ($32.58) and a one year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($52.68).

