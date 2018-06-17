Okta (OKTA) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

OKTA opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $17,988,853.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $608,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,968 shares of company stock worth $27,690,455. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 387.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,219,000 after buying an additional 2,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 7,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after buying an additional 1,797,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Okta by 1,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 853,155 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 824,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after buying an additional 808,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 712,817 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

