Xilinx (XLNX) PT Lowered to $68.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Macquarie dropped their target price on Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Xilinx to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura raised Xilinx from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of Xilinx traded down $0.21, reaching $70.22, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,591. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 20.18%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1,424,784.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,788 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,604 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 680.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 942,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $63,566,000 after buying an additional 822,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,144,574 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 750,767 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $52,157,000. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,982,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $359,902,000 after buying an additional 694,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

