JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 58,419 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.49% of Sherwin-Williams worth $547,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.11. 958,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,339. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $326.68 and a 12 month high of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

