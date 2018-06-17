Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Summit Materials worth $35,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after buying an additional 355,922 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after buying an additional 110,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,022,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,236,000 after buying an additional 418,738 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,785,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,147,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,700,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after buying an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.15.

Shares of Summit Materials opened at $27.64 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

