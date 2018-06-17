JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 630.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value Index alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index opened at $133.63 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.