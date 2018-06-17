JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.70 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Technology (IYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Dow Jones US Technology worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 123,206 shares in the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,875,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $185.99 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Technology has a 12-month low of $138.25 and a 12-month high of $187.31.

iShares Dow Jones US Technology Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

