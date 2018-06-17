JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.59 Million Holdings in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of Orbotech worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORBK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbotech opened at $64.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.58. Orbotech Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.38 million. research analysts predict that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORBK shares. BidaskClub cut Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

