JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.59% of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 85,609 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 529,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,027,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 346,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 244,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 152,214 shares during the period.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund opened at $10.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

