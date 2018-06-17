JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,482,872 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,919,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of AMBEV S A/S worth $653,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

ABEV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.98. 43,548,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,239,276. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. sell-side analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

