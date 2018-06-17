AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.58% of AutoZone worth $1,162,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $291,129,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,415,000 after acquiring an additional 318,764 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $101,122,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone opened at $693.37 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $491.13 and a fifty-two week high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Brooks bought 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $607.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,413.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

