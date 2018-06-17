Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $659,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 25,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 840,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $107.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $25,488,830. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

