Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 934,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.25% of Energen worth $505,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Energen by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Energen by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energen by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energen alerts:

NYSE:EGN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 1,512,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,573. Energen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Energen’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Capital set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Energen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.52.

In other Energen news, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of Energen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $180,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.