JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.48% of Union Bankshares worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,712,000 after acquiring an additional 245,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after acquiring an additional 211,859 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 98,920 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Union Bankshares opened at $40.21 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.16. Union Bankshares Corp has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.73 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.35%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

