Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Set at GBX 250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.33) price objective on Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.33) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.39) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 323 ($4.30).

Marks and Spencer Group traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05), reaching GBX 303.50 ($4.04), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,421,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.30).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported GBX 27.80 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.37). Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Archie Norman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £100,450 ($133,737.19).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

