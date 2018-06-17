JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 28,116 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Teleflex worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,259,811,000 after buying an additional 231,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,489,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,838,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 44.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 579,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,310,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $617,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,060.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Deren sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.57, for a total transaction of $383,315.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,804.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,863. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $282.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $587.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $321.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.50.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

