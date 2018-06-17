Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,408,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

