Insider Buying: Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) insider Mark Lavelle acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,530 ($33.68) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($404.21).

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 2,560 ($34.08) on Friday. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 1,447.50 ($19.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,420 ($32.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers metal components and casings, fabrication, and bespoke engineering solutions; engineering teaching instruments for universities and technical colleges; and motor control systems, micro-tensile stages, cooling stages, digital imaging for electron microscopes, and beam blanking equipment to OEM customers or directly to end users, such as universities.

