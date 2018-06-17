Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) VP Sells $196,650.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Julie Holland sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $196,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,805.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Diodes opened at $36.58 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $274.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $3,384,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 81,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. TheStreet upgraded Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Longbow Research upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

