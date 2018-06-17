Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 530.85 ($7.07).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JUP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 634 ($8.44) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 545 ($7.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 500 ($6.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 466 ($6.20) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Jonathon Bond acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £6,735 ($8,966.85). Also, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 204,697 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £945,700.14 ($1,259,086.86). Insiders sold 303,824 shares of company stock worth $141,315,668 over the last quarter.

Jupiter Fund Management stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 465.60 ($6.20). 4,136,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 416 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 638.80 ($8.50).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

