Just Eat (JE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.51) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.45) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 790 ($10.52) to GBX 780 ($10.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 856 ($11.40).

Just Eat opened at GBX 790 ($10.52) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 544 ($7.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 906 ($12.06).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

