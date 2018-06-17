Insider Buying: K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Director Michael Barrett Percy bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.10 per share, with a total value of C$17,550.00.

Shares of K-Bro Linen traded down C$0.23, hitting C$37.67, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837. K-Bro Linen Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$33.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.04.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.30 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Several research firms have commented on KBL. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

