K12 (LRN) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) and K12 (NYSE:LRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Chegg alerts:

82.4% of K12 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of K12 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chegg and K12, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 6 4 1 2.55 K12 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential downside of 25.77%. K12 has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.68%. Given K12’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Chegg.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and K12’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $255.07 million 12.77 -$20.28 million ($0.09) -322.67 K12 $888.52 million 0.77 $450,000.00 $0.45 37.13

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Chegg. Chegg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than K12, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and K12’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -6.12% -0.95% -0.81% K12 1.32% 3.75% 2.90%

Risk and Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, K12 has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

K12 beats Chegg on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math, an adaptive math technology and developer of the math application; Brand Partnership, which offers various ways for student-relevant brands to reach and engage high school and college students; Test Prep that provides students with an online adaptive test preparation services; and internships services. The company rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their child's existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.