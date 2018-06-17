K&S (SDF) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €25.00 ($29.07) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.74 ($27.60).

Get K&S alerts:

K&S opened at €23.00 ($26.74) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.