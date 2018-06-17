Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum opened at $113.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.77 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, VP Neal E. West sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $239,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $74,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,242,630 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

