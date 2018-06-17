Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kala Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7660275764665 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.42, hitting $13.30, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,913. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $326.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

