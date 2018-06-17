Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for about 5.2% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 108,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,029,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,306.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.44.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,159.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $915.31 and a 1 year high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $805.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

