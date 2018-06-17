Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kandi Technologies Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4647230113227 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of KNDI remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 292,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,498. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $255.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.83.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

