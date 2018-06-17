Kansas City Southern (KSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 404.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,946. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

