Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,476. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,811.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,319,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,693,000 after buying an additional 1,764,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,598,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,436,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,134,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,514,000 after buying an additional 136,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.