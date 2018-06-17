Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics traded up $0.61, hitting $18.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,401. The firm has a market cap of $929.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 723,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,220 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

