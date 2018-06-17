Kayak Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. JD.Com comprises 3.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,103,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $8,195,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 98.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com opened at $43.59 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Vetr cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.29 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

