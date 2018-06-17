Kayicoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (KAYI)

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Kayicoin has a total market capitalization of $165,885.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kayicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kayicoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kayicoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00589361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00260996 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094242 BTC.

Kayicoin Profile

Kayicoin launched on March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. The official website for Kayicoin is www.xn--kay-lua.net. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kayicoin Coin Trading

Kayicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kayicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kayicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.