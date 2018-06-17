Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,802,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,350,000 after purchasing an additional 303,701 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy opened at $74.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

