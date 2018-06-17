Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Dumac Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

CTRP opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. equities research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRP. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura boosted their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.