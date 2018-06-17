KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 29,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,244,452.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,766 shares of company stock worth $819,911 and have sold 87,503 shares worth $3,771,335. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Comfort Systems USA opened at $47.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.98 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

