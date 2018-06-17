KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,079 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 107,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 81,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Edison International opened at $60.44 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

