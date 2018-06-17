KBC Group NV Sells 175,914 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,914 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $57,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,911,000. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $54.98 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

