Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Jabil worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Jabil by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Jabil by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil traded down $1.93, hitting $27.73, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,153,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,055. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Erich Hoch sold 2,029 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $60,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $448,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,531. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

