KCAP Financial (KCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KCAP Financial Inc. is an internally managed business development company. The Company’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. KCAP Financial Inc., formerly Kohlberg Capital Corp., is based in the New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut KCAP Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

KCAP Financial stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KCAP Financial has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). KCAP Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that KCAP Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KCAP Financial stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.87% of KCAP Financial worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

