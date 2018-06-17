KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $255.98 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $180.38 and a one year high of $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares in the company, valued at $412,551,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,536,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.28.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

