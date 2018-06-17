Peel Hunt Boosts Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target to GBX 1,160

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,090 ($14.51) to GBX 1,160 ($15.44) in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities raised their target price on Keller Group from GBX 925 ($12.32) to GBX 1,000 ($13.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keller Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,288 ($17.15).

Keller Group stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.69) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,068 ($14.22). The stock had a trading volume of 336,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,870. Keller Group has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,072 ($14.27).

In related news, insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($14.05), for a total transaction of £183,074.15 ($243,741.38). Also, insider James Hind bought 24,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £241,423.36 ($321,426.39).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

